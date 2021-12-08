Jitan Ram Manjhi Asks Bihar CM To Rethink On Alcohol Ban; Says 'poor Being Harassed'

Former Bihar CM and NDA ally Jitan Ram Manjhi has questioned Nitish Kumar's alcohol ban in Bihar and requested him to rethink on the implementation of the prohibition laws. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Jitan Ram Manjhi said, " Nitish ji should rethink on the implementation of prohibition. Only poor people are being caught and harassed. Those who are involved in the illegal liquor trade racket are not being arrested. I have a difference of opinion with Nitish ji on this issue. 70 % of the people who are being caught are poor."

1991 alcohol prohibition law a better alternative

While questioning the existing prohibition laws implemented by the Bihar CM, Jitan Ram Manjhi suggested that the 1991 prohibition law was a better alternative, which existed in Bihar earlier. Manjhi went on to say that "earlier there was a prohibition law in force in Bihar since 1991, according to which one cannot indulge in drunken driving or walk in a drunk state on road, anyone could not enter the temple, mosque, hospital, schools in a drunk state. I think 1991 prohibition laws are much better.

Poor people don't get milk, henceforth they drink 250 ml and they get caught."

Despite the prohibition, powerful people are drinking

Manjhi made a sensational claim that all the powerful people are drinking but the police are not arresting them. The former Bihar CM said that " Most of the IAS, IPS, Ministers, MLAs, People from Judiciary are drinking. Will the police arrest them? The police will only arrest people like Jitan Ram Manjhi. The police will never arrest an army person in a military camp."

Huge loss to the state exchequer

The former Bihar CM while questioning the prohibition said that "All the hotel owners in tourist spot likd Bodh gaya are incurring heavy loss . Programmes are functions of corporates are being organized in Ranchi, Kolkata, Varanasi and the bordering areas. Bihar is facing heavy financial loss due to prohibition."

Nitish Kumar enforced the prohibition in Bihar in April 2016 ,and it has come under question after close to 40 people lost their lives, a month back in a hooch tragedy in Gopalganj ,West Champaran and Samastipur district of Bihar. A sting operation conducted by Republic TV also established how bootleggers are running free and alcohol is available in every part of Bihar with the connivance of the police ,resulting in a parallel economy to the tune of Rs10,000 crore.

After the hooch tragedy, Bihar CM Nitish kumar convened a high-level meeting for the better implementation of the prohibition laws. Raids are being conducted and recovery of alcohol consignment is being done, but even then, alcohol is available in Bihar.

Image: ANI