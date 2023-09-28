Jitan Ram Manjhi Backs RJD MP Manoj Jha Amid Row Over His 'Thakur' Remark In Parliament

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jeetan Ram Manjhi has come out in complete support of RJD MP Manoj Jha, amid a political outrage over his remark made in the Parliament during the special session. Manjhi clearly stated that Jha said nothing wrong in the Parliament and that an issue was being created willingly over it. Not only this, he asserted that whatever controversy is being created by certain groups and organisations, is politically motivated to make a mark in the upcoming elections.

Notably, a poem referring to 'Thakurs' recited by Jha during the Parliament, during the debate on the women's quota bill last week, sparked a major controversy in the political arena of Bihar. Former Bihar MP Anand Mohan Singh backlashed Jha over his remark saying he wouldn't tolerate the humiliation of the Rajput community. As claimed by Anand Mohan, the poem recited by the RJD MP referring to ‘Thakur’, aimed at targeting his community in particular.

Anand Mohan attacked Jha alleging that Jha insulted his community

Singh also made objectionable comments against Jha saying, "I wouldn’t tolerate such insults. Had I been in the Rajya Sabha, I would have pulled his tongue and thrown it towards the Chair." Anand Mohan, who served a life term in connection with the murder of former Gopalganj DM G Krishnaiah was released from jail a few months back after an amendment in the Bihar Prison Manual.

Meanwhile, Jeetan Ram Manjhi, while talking to news agency ANI extended his support in favour of the RJD leader. He said, “Manoj Jha has not talked about any specific caste. He has cited a poem, in which there is a 'Thakur' word. Thakur means an invisible and divine power. He has talked about it, and not any particular caste.”

“I also have the same view that the ‘Thakur’, the divine power within all of us, has developed some deformity today. This is why, we are not respecting women today, we are not respecting the minimal people standing at the last row. People are involved in capturing plots of others, acts of murder, robbery, naxalism and treason,” he added.

Terming the controversy over the issue as a political stunt, Manjhi said, “It appears to be a political stunt by certain people, who have come forward against the statement. They could have a motive to polarise the vote of some certain caste by doing this. But, it is my personal view that Manoj Jha has not said anything wrong. ”

#WATCH | Delhi: On RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha's remark, former CM of Bihar and HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi says, "...Manoj Jha has not talked about any specific caste...He has cited a poem in which there is a 'Thakur' word... Thakur means an invisible and divine power... He has… pic.twitter.com/OCOdkdafzy — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2023

Pertinently, Jha had recited the poem composed by Om Prakash Valmiki, while addressing the Rajya Sabha during a recently concluded special session of the Parliament.