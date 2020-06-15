Bihar: Jitan Ram Manjhi Refuses To Accept Tejashwi As CM Candidate; Hails CM Nitish Kumar

After the Congress party, now former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi has refused to accept Tejashwi Yadav as the Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly polls slated to be held in October/November this year.

Manjhi expressed his angst towards the RJD leader for not forming the coordination committee of the Mahagathbandhan and also alleged that alliance partners like Congress, RLSP, VIP Party, Communist party are not happy with the attitude of the RJD. Manjhi also praised Nitish Kumar and said that politics is a game of possibility.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi said that "Tejashwi is the Chief Ministerial candidate of RJD not of Mahagathbandhan. If the coordination committee of Mahagathbandhan comprising of Congress HAM, Communist, VIP is not formed, we will take a decision by June 25. I have already conveyed this to Congress leader Ahmad Patel. Even the Congress party is not happy."

Praises Nitish Kumar

Jitan Ram Manjhi while praising Nitish Kumar said, "Politics is a game of possibilities and nothing can be ruled out. If Lalu ji and Nitish ji can join hands than I can also go anywhere. Nitish Kumar has done a good job during the pandemic but the officers on the ground have betrayed his effort."

Bihar assembly polls is four months away, but cracks within the Mahagathbandhan have already emerged. Earlier, Bihar Congress party president had also refused to accept Tejashwi as the CM candidate. With Manjhi now officially lodging a complaint with the Congress High command, it may be a matter of time that the former Bihar CM may join the NDA anytime soon.

