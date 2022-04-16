Jitan Ram Manjhi Reveals Son Santosh Kumar Suman Will Be Next HAM(S) President

Former Bihar Chief Minister and the chief of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Saturday, told reporters that his son Santosh Kumar Suman will be the next President of the party. According to an ANI report, Manjhi revealed that the decision was made in a meeting that took place over four months ago in the national capital, Delhi.

Manjhi's announcement comes a day after his controversial remark about Lord Ram. Addressing a public event which was organised to mark the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Manjhi said that he did not believe in Ram as God, and called him a "character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki" to spread their message. "They wrote the Ramayan and there are many good lessons in their writings. We believe that. We believe in Tulsidas and Valmiki, not Ram," said the HAM chief.

"If you believe in Ram, then the story we always heard is that Ram ate fruit tasted by Shabari. You will not eat the fruit we bite into but at least eat what we touch," Manjhi said, referring to the caste divide in the country. There are only two castes in this world, he said, which are 'rich and poor'.

Bihar Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Samrat Choudhary, while speaking exclusively to Republic TV, had slammed Manjhi saying, "Such statements are unfortunate. We are from the lineage of Lord Ram. Lord Ram is the only truth. He is the guiding principle of this country."

Founded by Manjhi, HAM is an Indian political party with its presence in Bihar. The party was formally launched on 8 May 2015 by Manjhi, who had left the Janata Dal (United) party along with other 18 members to form his own party after the 2015 Bihar political crisis. The name of the party was later changed to Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAM-S) and the Election Commission recognised the party as a political party in July 2015.