Jitan Ram Manjhi Stokes Controversy, Says 'Ram Wasn't God But Character In Story'

A major controversy has broken out in Bihar after former Chief Minister and the chief of the Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) Jitan Ram Manjhi made a controversial statement about Lord Ram on Friday. Addressing a public event organised to mark the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, Manjhi said that he did not believe in Ram as God, and called him a "character created by Tulsidas and Valmiki" to spread their message.

"They wrote the Ramayan and there are many good lessons in their writings. We believe that. We believe in Tulsidas and Valmiki, not Ram," said the chief of HAM which is a part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. His son Santosh Manjhi is a minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Cabinet in Bihar.

"If you believe in Ram, then the story we always heard is that Ram ate fruit tasted by Shabari. You will not eat the fruit we bite into but at least eat what we touch," Manjhi said, referring to the caste divide in the country. There are only two castes in this world, he said-- rich and poor.

'Ram is not just the hero of India's history but also our ancestor'

Taking strong objection to Manjhi's comment, a senior leader in ally BJP, and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Modi through a thread of tweets put his point. The Rajya Sabha member said that the person who was showing the audacity of calling Lord Ram imaginary was in fact denying Valmiki, the children of Sita - Luv-Kush - who grew up in his Ashram, and Nishadraj and Kevat and also Shabari.

"Lord Ram was such a great personality that not only India but also the culture of many countries including Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia was affected by his life," the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said, highlighting that Valmiki covered his life in Ramayana and the proof of his existence is available from Ayodhya to Sri Lanka's Ram Setu. "No one should hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus by making unflattering statements on him," he added.