Jitan Ram Manjhi Stoops To New Low; Calls Pulwama A Modi Govt Conspiracy With No Pak Role

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has alleged that the Pulwama incident was a conspiracy of the Modi government to evoke the national sentiment to win the Lok Sabha elections. Manjhi also alleged that there is no role of Pakistan in the killing of 40 jawans in Pulwama last year.

While speaking to Republic TV Jitan Ram Manjhi said, "Two days after the Pulwama incident took place, I had said that the NDA government and Narendra Modi conspired to kill our 44 Jawans in Pulwama to garner votes. Pakistan is not involved in this, it's a big conspiracy. I had earlier also said that a proper investigation should be done. After that, a surgical strike was done by Modi Ji on Balakot of which there is no evidence. Through this incident, people tried to evoke national sentiments. When we ask the question, we are called as anti-national."

Sanjay Singh attacks Manjhi

JDU spokesperson Sanjay Singh while attacking Manjhi said, "Manjhi should understand that India is plagued with cross border terrorism. He does not know what he is speaking. How can the government conspire to kill its own Jawans? He has lost his mental balance."

This is not the first time Jitan Ram Manjhi has made a controversial statement. Last year, the entire country had galvanised behind the government for the revenge against Pakistan for killing 40 CRPF Jawans, and now, Jitan Ram Manjhi has stooped to a new low by alleging that Modi govt conspired the Pulwama incident.

