Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, And Sahni Gives Ultimatum To RJD Ahead Of Bihar Polls

Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, cracks have emerged in the Mahagathbandhan alliance. Former Bihar CM and Hindustan Awam Morcha head Jitan Ram Manjhi, RLSP Chief Upendra Kushwaha and VIP party chief Mukesh Sahni met on Monday to mount pressure on RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to form a coordination committee of alliance partners to decide the future course of action for the 2020 Bihar Assembly polls.

After the meeting, Jitan Ram Manji told Republic TV, "Both Kushwaha Ji and Sahni Ji repeated the demand for the formation of the coordination committee of alliance partners including Congress for the 2020 Vidhan sabha polls. In democracy there is no place for dictatorship. Everyone has to be taken together. The coordination committee will decide the future course of action."

RJD not up for coordination committee

Manjhi alleged that the RJD does not want such a committee and wants to leave all matters on Lalu Yadav. "Whenever we demand the formation of the coordination committee, RJD says that it will not be formed and whatever Lalu Ji will say will be final. RJD also says that those who are in sync with this can stay in Mahagathbandhan or else they can leave. We met here to discuss all this and have decided that we will wait until the end of March. If the coordination committee is not formed until then, we will decide our future course of action," Manjhi said.

The leader is particularly peeved at the behaviour of Bihar RJD president Jagdanad Singh who allegedly said that Lalu is the leader of Mahagathbandhan and his son Tejashwi is the CM candidate and those who do not agree to this "are free to leave the party".

First, it was the Congress which reminded the RJD to fulfil its promise of sparing one Rajya Sabha berth for the grand old party which was turned down by RJD. Now with Manjhi, Kushwaha and Sahni giving an ultimatum to RJD, it does not augur well for the Mahagathbandhan ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls. Earlier too, Manjhi had said that Tejashwi Yadav may be the RJD candidate for CM but not of Mahagathbandhan and it has to be decided by the coordination committee, which has not yet been formed.

