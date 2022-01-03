Jitan Ram Manjhi, Wife & 20 Others At Ex-Bihar CM's Residence Test Positive For COVID

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi tested positive for COVID on Monday. With Manjhi, his wife and 20 other people from his household tested positive, which includes family members, house help and security staff. The development comes at a time Bihar, which had its daily tally in single-double digits for months, is seeing a surge in cases, with 352 cases being reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total number, 142 cases were reported in the capital of the state-Patna, followed by Gaya with 110 cases and Jehanabad and Munger with 13 cases each. The total active cases in Bihar stands at 1074.

Meanwhile, according to the official report of Union Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 33,750 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With fresh figures, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582, which accounts for less than 1% of total cases- currently at 0.42%. The Daily positivity rate is at 3.84%.

Notably, a high positivity rate is considered one of the first signs of an impending wave of infections. With daily multiplying cases, experts have already warned that India is likely to witness the third wave of infections soon.

Health Minister Mandaviya holds review meet with States/ UTs

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya convened a meeting to review public health preparedness and vaccination progress with Ministers of State and Union Territories on Sunday. While stressing strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour, the Centre underlined before the State and Union Territories that Test, Track, Treat, and Vaccination is the primary Mantra for the collective fight against the pandemic.

Besides, the critical bottlenecks of the Medical infrastructure were discussed, and the States and Union Territories were advised by the centre to better utilize the funds allocated under Phase-II of the Emergency COVID19 Response Package (ECRP).