'Jitendra Awhad Won't Be Protected, Wait For Few Hrs': BJP's Ram Kadam Amid Arrest Demand

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad allegedly stalled the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and physically assaulted a cinemagoer, BJP leader Ram Kadam on Tuesday assured that Awhad will not be protected and those involved will be put behind the bars within a few hours.

In a war of words with Shiv Sena's Kishore Tiwari on The Debate, BJP leader Ram Kadam avered, "This is not Uddhav Thackeray government that is quiet on cases like Sachin Vaze. This is honourable Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis government. We have been taking strict action, and some of your ministers are already behind the bars (referring to Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik)."

Kadam added, "This is your arrogance and frustration. Whoever is guilty will be behind the bars, just wait for a few hours. Because of this arrogance of yours, there are 40 MLAs and 10 ministers, and the rest formed a new group, which is the real Shiv Sena. Still, you did not learn from it."

Jitendra Awhad & goons assault moviegoers

On Monday, former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister, Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane on Monday. The screening of the 'Har Har Mahadev' movie was not only stopped but his supporters also thrashed the audience.

In the viral clip, the NCP neta was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the victims. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak further, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

Following this, a case has been registered against Awhad and his supporters for forcibly stopping the screening of the movie. The case has been registered by Thane Police under sections 141, 143, 146, 149, 323,504 of IPC and section 37/135 of the Bombay Police Act.