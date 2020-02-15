Jitendra Awhad: 'Discussion Would Be Held By Govt For Benefit Of Citizens On NPR, NRC'

After the Maharashtra Cabinet meeting on National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Jitendra Awhad on Saturday said that the state government will have a thorough discussion over the NPR and NRC and a valid decision will then be taken by the government for the benefit of the citizens. As per reports, the Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has decided to go ahead with the National Population Register (NPR) in the state from May 1 in a snub to allies NCP and Congress.

Taking to the microblogging site, Awhad said, "Had a discussion with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Mr Uddhav Thackeray and it was decided that a discussion would be held for the benefit of the citizens by discussing all matters related to NPR and NRC."

'Total Confusion!'

On Friday, Pointing out the disconnect between Central Congress High command and state Congress, Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam, on Friday, stated that the former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was telling JNU students to oppose the National Population Register (NPR). He stated that this was in contrast to Maharashtra's Sena-NCP-Congress government which has already announced the implementation of NPR from May 1 to June 15. Nirupam has often criticised the rebellion within Congress, saying that the party lacks clear leadership.

