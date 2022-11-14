Jitendra Awhad's Wife Rubbishes 'molestation' Charge; Attributes 'motive' To Complaint

Jitendra Awhad's wife Ruta Samant on Monday rubbished the molestation charge levelled against the NCP leader and attributed a motive to the FIR. Claiming that the woman who complained herself faces many cases and is out on bail, Samant accused her of speaking against her husband and NCP in the past. Taking to Twitter, she opined, "If it is a crime to push aside a person who bumps into you, there will be hundreds of molestation incidents must be taking place every day in the market, in the train, on the railway bridge, or in the crowd.

Speaking to the media later, Rura Samant said, "She goes and has lunch with the former Corporator. On the second day, she is garlanded by Awhad. On the third day, she says that she is a BJP leader. At least, don't use political parties so blatantly to do such despicable acts. Due to this, people lose faith in politics and parties."

Hinting at the role of a former Corporator in allegedly engineering the police complaint against her husband, she alleged, "Rajan Kine openly said that remove this MLA next time and elect me. Unfortunately, he was in NCP before. Now, he has put up boards of the Shinde group. I wish him all the best for his future." She also predicted that the complainant will be the scapegoat and no one will come forward to save her.

अंगावर धडकणाऱ्या व्यक्तिला बाजूला करणे गुन्हा असेल तर बाजारात, ट्रेन मध्ये, रेल्वे पुलावर, गर्दीमध्ये रोज शेकड्यांनी ‘विनयभंग’ होत असतील. — Ruta Samant (@RutaSamant) November 14, 2022

FIR against Jitendra Awhad

The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the former Maharashtra Housing Minister. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354.

The complainant told the media, "Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji and the CM is coming. The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. There was a lot of crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came. He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station."