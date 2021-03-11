Jitendra Singh Avers BJP Will Return To Power In Assam, Alleges Congress Lacks 'sincerity'

Exuding confidence ahead of Assam elections, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh told Republic TV that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will return to power in the state. While the 2021 Assam Legislative Assembly election is scheduled to be held from March 27 to April 6, Singh said on Thursday that the BJP government will take forward the development agenda. Taking a dig at Congress Party, the MoS further said that it ruled the North Eastern state for decades and it had “abundant time” if it “actually cared”.

However, a common man has the ability to “draw a comparison” between the Congress rule and the state and centre rule of the BJP. Cataloguing the reasons behind Congress’ defeat in the elections, Singh said that its governments in the past have walked down with their own “scams and scandals” and did not work towards prevailing peace in the region with “enough sincerity”.

The Union Minister said that Congress lawmakers found “themselves perhaps beneficiaries of unrest going on because they were playing politics of division”. The third and last reason that Singh cited for the upcoming BJP victory is Congress lacking accountability.

Explaining the reasons that would support the BJP win, Singh told Republic TV, “In the last five years, there has been a restoration of peace with all sincerity. The Home Minister of India engaging himself without standing on prestige or vanity. B - the development, which is monitored by none less than the Prime Minister of India.” READ | Nominations papers of 284 candidates valid for first phase of Assam Assembly election

“Not only through his personal visits which have been 35 times to Assam and 43 times to North East but also through his monthly Pragati video conferencing. And C, the accountability. The accountability of the state government led by BJP in Assam, in Guwahati was directly to the leadership at the centre. Therefore, this accountability was lacking. And people today are much awakened,” he added.

284 Candidates Valid For First Phase

The nomination papers for 284 contestants were found valid after scrutiny as 295 contestants had filed for the first phase of polling for 47 seats of Assam Assembly on March 27, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Thursday. The significant members whose nomination papers were found to be valid from the ruling BJP party include Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Majuli), Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami (Jorhat), ministers Ranjit Dutta (Behali) Naba Kumar Doley (Dhakuakhana-ST) and Sanjoy Kishan (Tinsukia).