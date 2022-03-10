As counting of votes is currently underway for the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, along with four other states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to win with a clear majority. Following the early trends, Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions of India, Dr Jitendra Singh expressed delight at the return of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to form the Uttar Pradesh government.

Many a jinx has been broken in Assembly Election 2022: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network on the big day of Uttar Pradesh Election 2022 results, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh said that many a jinx has been broken in Assembly Election 2022. He said, "Many a jinx has been broken in these elections. First, since years it was being said that no government returns in UP. Secondly, this time it was proven that pro-incumbency can also help you win elections. Third, under Modi's government, there is an introduction to new political culture and new political movement in the country."

As the state ruling party edges closer to victory, Dr Singh told Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, "It is been proven that elections can be fought under development focus, rather than caste. Since the BJP govt came into rule, people have been able to move freely without any fear. Safety, facilities and respect are three major aspects for women. Earlier, women who used to live compromising these aspects, have been expressing gratitude to BJP by voting them."

At this time of this publication, based on the early trends coming, the BJP is evidently leading the race to power in Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Goa Election 2022 as well. The BJP is ahead in 264 (403) seats in UP, 25 (60) in Manipur, 47 (70) in Uttarakhand, and 18 (40) in Goa. The AAP is ahead in 89 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly.