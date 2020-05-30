 MoS Jitendra Singh recalls One Year Of Modi 2.0; Hails PM's Public Welfare Measures

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed one year in office in his second term after winning a massive mandate in the 2019 general elections, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh while talking to Republic TV Network highlighted the achievements of the government and also criticised the opposition for not supporting it during the pandemic.

With a massive mandate in 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the second consecutive term and has in the past year delivered significant decisions including the historic abrogation of Article 370. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 353 seats while the Congress and its allies (UPA) was confined to two-digit count - 91 seats.

"The last phase of terror in Jammu and Kashmir"

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that the BJP has corrected the disarray with the Constitution in the last 70 years. Whether it is Article 370, CAA or Triple Divorce, he added that the government ensured that even the last person in the country had access to public welfare schemes.

The Union Minister of State further said, "Article 370 was removed to control terror, but here too the opposition is opposing. With all the confidence in my command, I can say that this is the last phase of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. They are raising a variety of questions, but are not ready to discuss with us in this matter. Many people have been demanding removal of Article 370 for years, which our government completed last year."

"Recently, Ayushman Bharat has benefited one crore people and PM Modi also talked to one crore beneficiaries. 72 thousand crores were deposited in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Today it has been proved to the whole world that India can face any crisis and disaster situation quickly. He said that the stature of the Prime Minister has risen so high in this one year that no leader in the history of independent India has reached the global level where PM Modi is considered today," he added.

Furthermore, Jitendra Singh said that earlier the people of the northeast considered themselves different from the rest of India, but the government has been able to change perspectives.

