Jitendra Singh Says 'liberation Of PoJK' Next On BJP Agenda, Vows To Achieve Party's Goals

In a key development, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said with conviction that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government will fulfil the promise to liberate Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Citing the abrogation of Article 370 as a stark example of realising its goals, Singh said the BJP 'will liberate the part of Jammu and Kashmir which is illegally occupied' by Pakistan.

Speaking to media reporters after unveiling a 20-feet statue of Maharaja Gulab Singh in the Union Territory's Kathua town, the MoS said, "People don't understand that when BJP promises somethings it fulfils. when we used to talk about the abrogation of Article 370 people used to make fun of us but we fulfilled our promise."

"Article 370 was removed and it was done in accordance with the BJP's promise even though it was beyond the imagination of many people," he said.

'BJP will liberate Pakistan Ocuppied Kashmir': MoS Jitendra Singh

"Similarly, it is our promise that we will liberate the part of Jammu and Kashmir which has been illegally occupied by Pakistan," MoS Singh said. He mentioned that the Parliament had passed a resolution unanimously in 1994, under Narsimha Rao-led government, emphasizing that Pakistan must vacate parts of J&K under its illicit occupation and the same is intact within BJP's objectives.

Further, he remembered the promise made by Late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP, in 1980 that one-day BJP will form government at the centre, Singh said. "People used to make fun of that too," he added.

"Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is trying to fulfil every promise made by the party," Singh asserted.

Singh takes a dig at Omar Abdullah

It may be noted that the bronze statue of the Maharaja, astride a horse, has been made by Padma Shri Ravinder Jamwal, a renowned sculptor of Jammu and Kashmir, who worked on the newly-inaugurated structure for over three years.

"Our last king Maharaja Hari Singh had said his religion is justice but the region faced discrimination after his forced exile. The sacrifices and services of the Dogra rulers were totally neglected by the successive rulers in the last six decades," Singh said.

Also, retaliating to Jammu and Kashmir's former CM Omar Abdullah's take on 'The Kashmir Files' film wherein he said that the movie is a 'one-sided' concocted story, Singh said that the National Conference had 'rigged' assembly elections of 1987 which triggered terrorism in the Valley.