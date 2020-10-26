Jitendra Singh Slams Mufti's Tricolour Insult; Calls It 'duplicity In Most Ugliest Form'

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday lambasted PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over her refusal to hoist the Indian national flag and termed it to be duplicity in the most ugliest form. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister on Friday said that she was not interested in contesting elections or holding the Tricolour - the national flag - till the constitutional changes enforced on August 5 last year were rolled back.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Union Minister recounted the faith of these 'so-called' mainstream leaders and stated that they have over the last 30- 40 years thrived by practising this kind of political craft. He further warned them that these tricks of yesterday won't work today and added that the ground has already slipped from under their feet.

"This is duplicity and political experience manifesting itself in the most ugliest form. I am sure if you place the same so-called mainstream political activist and leaders in the seat of power once again, they will overnight start saying Bharat Mata ki jai and will say that Kashmir is an integral part of India. And I have been saying that for two decades that is a craft that has been mastered by the Kashmir-centric so-called mainstream leaders," he said.

"They have over the last 30- 40 years thrived by practising this kind of political craft, which means that when out of power, they try to sell the sentiment of Kashmiriyat and for a few years it did sell. But they have forgotten that the youth and voters have moved on and the trick of yesterday will not work today. The ground has already slipped from under their feet," he added.

READ: Mob barges into PDP's office to hoist national flag after Mufti refuses to hoist tricolour

Mehbooba Mufti's remark

Addressing the first press conference since her release from detention, Mufti, said that she would raise the Indian Tricolour only when the Jammu-Kashmir state flag 'comes back'. Asserting that the state flag forged the relation of the Union territory with India, Mufti said that she would strive to get back Article 370.

"They themselves desecrated the Constitution...What do they expect from us? My flag is this (pointing to the flag of erstwhile state of J&K kept on the table in front of her) and our relations with the country’s flag have been established by this flag. When this flag comes back, we'll raise that flag (tricolour) too. Until we get our own flag back, we won't raise any other flag. When this flag comes in our hand, we will raise that flag too," said Mufti.

READ: Article 370 now 370 km underground: Minister Naqvi slams Mehbooba Mufti's Tiranga insult

BJP wants Mufti's arrest

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir BJP also demanded the arrest of Mufti for her “seditious remarks”. Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina said, “I request Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take cognisance of seditious remarks of Mehbooba Mufti, book her for the seditious act and put her behind bars. We will sacrifice every drop of our blood for our flag, country and motherland. J-K is an integral part of our country, so only one flag can be hoisted in J-K and that is the national flag,” he said.

“I warn leaders like Mehbooba Mufti not to instigate the people of Kashmir. We will not allow anyone to disturb peace, normalcy and brotherhood. In case anything wrong happens, she will have to face the consequences,” he added.

READ: Activist detained for hoisting tricolour outside PDP's office, slams Mufti's remarks

READ: Maj Gen GD Bakshi slams Mufti's Tricolour insult: 'keep her & Abdullahs away from power'