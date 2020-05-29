Fmr Bihar CM Terms Tejashwi's Gopalganj Ruckus As 'drama', Says 'rules Should Be Followed'

After the ruckus caused by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and his MLAs earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Jithan Ram Manjhi condemned the incident stating that as a leader of the opposition, Tejashwi Yadav had failed to follow lockdown norms and had not consulted with the opposition before doing so.

Read: Tejashwi Yadav Stopped On His Way To Gopalganj By Bihar Police; Supporters Defy Lockdown

"Under any circumstance related to COVID-19, rules should be followed. As a leader of the opposition, he is even more accountable and he knows that they will not be allowed because of lockdown, still, he called all his people and tried to do a drama to go. From two 2 perspectives, it is not right, first because it is a violation of social distancing second its not only Gopal ganj, a lot of things happened elsewhere. But such an action should only be taken after consulting with others," said Jitan Ram Manjhi.

Read: Tejashwi Alleges JDU MLA's Role In Triple Murder; Accuses Nitish Kumar Of Covering-up

Earlier in the day, heavy police deployment had to been done outside the residence of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna after the Bihar Police advised him not to travel to Gopalganj with 80 MLAs to carry out a protest against JDU MLA Pappu Pandey over the firing incident. When confronted by Republic TV for defying lockdown amid rising COVID cases, Tejashwi asked why he is being stopped by the Bihar police despite being a public servant.

"Today the biggest problem in front of us is not murders but Coronavirus and so many stranded migrant labourers. We should look out for them. Tejashwi Yadav should have held discussions with the state before protesting like this. He should be sorry for what he has done. The government should take action. He knows everything but is pretending to be ignorant," added Manjhi.

Slamming the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on the firing incident that took place in the Gopalganj district of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday had said that he will call for agitation if action will not be taken against the accused JDU MLA. In the visuals, the RJD supporters can be seen flouting social distancing norms as the police try to stop Tejashwi's convoy to move ahead. Former CM Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap Yadav were also a part of the mass gathering.

Read: Tejashwi Yadav Urges Nitish Kumar To Persuade Centre Over Special Status Of Bihar

Gopalganj murder case

On May 24, five men barged into the residence of JP Yadav, former CPI(ML) leader who had recently joined RJD and open fired killing three, while two are severely injured. The incident took place at Rupanchak village under Hathua police station in the Gopalganj district. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Choudhary (father of JP Yadav), Sanketia Devi (mother of JP Yadav) and Shantanu Choudhary (brother of JP Yadav).

Taking action as per the statement and the case lodged, the Patna Police on Monday arrested Gopalganj district board chairman Mukesh Pandey and his father Satish Pandey. However, accused JD(U) MLA from Kuchaikot, Amrendra Kumar Pandey alias Papu Pandey have not been arrested yet even as the case has been registered.

Read: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Digitally Inspects Quarantine Centres; Takes Feedback