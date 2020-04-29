Jitin Prasad Recalls Visit To Kedarnath Temple With Shiv-bhakt Rahul Gandhi As It Re-opens

Politics

As the temple re-opened, Congress leader Jitin Prasad on Wednesday recalled his visit to Kedarnath Temple with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jitin Prasad

As the Kedarnath temple re-opened, Congress leader Jitin Prasad on Wednesday recalled his visit there with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Prasad shared the pictures of their visit. He wrote in Hindi, "Today, due to Coronavirus, innumerable devotees will not be able to reach the temple. It is a request to God to fulfil the wishes of all and to give freedom to the nation from this epidemic." 

Read: Rahul Gandhi issues appeal to Centre to end woes of Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat

Kedarnath Temple re-opens

Ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3, portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on Wednesday at 6:10 am. However, no pilgrims will be allowed for the 'Darshan' amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrine have decided to offer the first prayers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Read: Rahul Gandhi asks govt to 'clear bottlenecks', scale up COVID-19 tests to 1 lakh per day

Meanwhile, the annual Char Dham Yatra began on Saturday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas, but in absence of pilgrims owing to the Coronavirus crisis. On Saturday, only a select group of priests and temple trust officials attended the opening ceremony which was held adhering to social distancing norms. The Gangotri temple was opened at 12.35 pm and the Yamunotri temple at 12.41 pm. 

Read: COVID-19: Congress hits out at Centre over freezing of Dearness Allowance for pensioners

Read: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for 'sensationalising facts', clarifies on bad loan waivers

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories