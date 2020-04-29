Jitin Prasad Recalls Visit To Kedarnath Temple With Shiv-bhakt Rahul Gandhi As It Re-opens

As the Kedarnath temple re-opened, Congress leader Jitin Prasad on Wednesday recalled his visit there with former Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Taking to Twitter, Prasad shared the pictures of their visit. He wrote in Hindi, "Today, due to Coronavirus, innumerable devotees will not be able to reach the temple. It is a request to God to fulfil the wishes of all and to give freedom to the nation from this epidemic."

भगवान केदार के कपाट आज खुलने पर वह पल मन में आ रहा है जब भगवान शंकर के दर पर पूर्व में गया था। आज कोरोना के चलते असंख्य श्रद्धालु नहीं पहुँच सकेंगे। भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि सभी की मनोकामना पूर्ण करें एवं इस महामारी से राष्ट्र को मुक्ति प्रदान करने की कृपा करें।@RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/jVQbpO0F00 — Jitin Prasada (@JitinPrasada) April 29, 2020

Kedarnath Temple re-opens

Ahead of the lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3, portals of the Kedarnath temple were opened on Wednesday at 6:10 am. However, no pilgrims will be allowed for the 'Darshan' amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, the priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrine have decided to offer the first prayers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the annual Char Dham Yatra began on Saturday with the opening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in Garhwal Himalayas, but in absence of pilgrims owing to the Coronavirus crisis. On Saturday, only a select group of priests and temple trust officials attended the opening ceremony which was held adhering to social distancing norms. The Gangotri temple was opened at 12.35 pm and the Yamunotri temple at 12.41 pm.

