Jitin Prasada Avers 'big Disconnect Between Congress & People'; Hits Back At Critics

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, BJP leader Jitin Prasada delved into his decision to leave Congress ahead of the UP Assembly election. He joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal at the BJP headquarters a day earlier. According to him, the huge disconnect between the Sonia Gandhi-led party and the people was instrumental in his switching sides.

Jitin Prasada remarked, "I have fought elections and lost them too. I have seen people's thinking and emotions about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After looking at all this, I came to the conclusion that I should take this decision". Responding to a question on whether he had grievances with the Congress leadership, he said, "It is not about a person-specific problem. There are ideological differences. I have taken this decision after listening to our conscience".

"The electoral performance, vote share and style of functioning of the party in Uttar Pradesh is well-known. It is clear to me that only the BJP leadership is capable to safeguard the interests of the state and the nation," Prasada added. Hitting out at the harsh criticism of sections in the Congress party, he opined, "I do not get affected by these statements. I welcome all people who want to criticise me. I will eat it considering it as prasad". While Madhya Pradesh Congress had equated his exit to "throwing garbage in the bin", the party's Chhattisgarh unit made it clear that Prasada shouldn't have aspired to be a "leader".

#EXCLUSIVE | 'Have taken the decision after much deliberation': Jitin Prasada speaks exclusively to Republic TV after joining BJP. Tune in to watch #LIVE-https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/ZPEkgeHHJV — Republic (@republic) June 10, 2021

Declining fortunes in Congress

Born on November 29, 1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handlings portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development.

However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit. He was one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, making suggestions for the overhaul of the party post failures in multiple elections. Following this, the UP Congress' Lakhimpur unit passed a resolution seeking strict action against all 23 signatories- singling out Prasada by name.