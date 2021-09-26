Jitin Prasada 'honoured' To Serve Yogi Govt; Predicts BJP's Thumping Victory In UP Polls

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who was once a close aide to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is now a minister in the Uttar Pradesh cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. With a few months left for the state assembly election, the BJP announced a sudden Cabinet expansion on Sunday, 26 September 2021, introducing fresh faces from various communities.

The induction of Jitin Prasada is likely to consolidate Brahmin votes for the BJP in the upcoming election. Brahmins constitute over 10% of UP's voters and the community has already turned towards the BJP from Congress over the years. Jitin Prasada, who has earlier served as a Union Minister in the UPA government, expressed gratitude to the BJP High Command for the opportunity.

"Be it the Central government or the state, it is an honour that the BJP has entrusted me with this responsibility. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and CM Yogi Aditynath for giving me this opportunity. I will try my best in fulfilling their expectations of me as a cabinet minister. I will also dedicatedly work towards fulfilling the party's common goal of public service," Prasada told Republic TV.

When asked if he has enough time to serve the people before the elections, the newly-inducted BJP leader said major changes can be brought in little time as the state aims to work along the lines of PM Modi's vision for 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayaas.'

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's criticism of the cabinet expansion as an 'illusion', Prasada said it is a matter of pride if a person or a community gets representation in state government. He exuded confidence that the BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath will win with a thumping majority and form the government in Uttar Pradesh.

UP Cabinet expansion

Ahead of the upcoming 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, CM Yogi Adityanath has expanded his state cabinet. The new faces also include Jitin Prasada, who joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in June. Besides him, Paltu Ram, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar, Sanjeev Kumar, Sangita Balwant, Dharmvir Singh, and Dinesh Khatik were also inducted into the State Cabinet.

With this, the strength of ministers in Uttar Pradesh went up to 60. Sanjeev Kumar, Dinesh Khateek, and Paltu Ram are from Scheduled Castes (SC), while Dharmvir Singh, DR Sangita Balwant, and Chatrapal Gangwar are from the Other Backward Caste (OBC) communities.