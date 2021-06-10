Jitin Prasada Questions 'directionless' Congress' Wavering Ideology, Pacts With Sena, Left

A day after jumping ship from the Congress, BJP leader Jitin Prasada on Thursday stated that his decision to quit the grand-old party was well-thought out & not one that was taken in the spur of a moment. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV's Executive Editor - Politics Aishwarya Kapoor, the former 'third-generation' Congress leader termed his decision to join the BJP as an important one and categorically stated that his ideology was 'for the Nation.'

"We are in public life. We talk about protecting the rights of the people. We attempt to ensure the benefits reach the lowest rung of society. If you belong to a party that isn't able to fulfil these terms, then your political life isn't successful," BJP leader Jitin Prasada told Republic TV in the exclusive sit-down interview.

Acknowledging his critics who have questioned his 'ideological shift', BJP's Jitin Prasada fired back at the Congress and questioned how the grand-old party formed an alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Further, Jitin Prasada noted that Congress had fought the elections in Kerala and West Bengal simultaneously while siding with the Opposition in one state while fighting against it in the other.

Jitin Prasada explains what led to his exit from Congress

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada termed it as a 'privilege' to be a part of the BJP and claimed that there was increasing pressure from his supporters for him to join the saffron party. Introspecting on Congress' performance over the past few years, Jitin Prasada pointed out that there was an increasing gap between the public and the grand-old party and that there was an increase in the number of defeats faced by the Congress as well. The newly-inducted BJP leader further claimed that this was reflected in his former party's performance in the elections and in the vote share and lamented that no one attempted to fix the leaks despite the losses.

"I haven't left the party in the lure of being out of power. I stood with the party for seven years & have struggled with the cause of the Congress. I have lost three elections since 2014. If I had to switch because of defeat, I would have done it before,"Jitin Prasada told Republic TV.

Jitin Prasada rains praise for PM Modi

BJP leader Jitin Prasad noted that Congress did not see the 'light at the end of the tunnel' & had no remedies despite facing multiple electoral defeats and said that they were 'directionless'. The former Congressman hailed the popularity of PM Modi and claimed that they were all blown away by his fame while it rocked their vote bank resulting in not one, but two electoral defeats. Jitin Prasada reiterated that BJP was the only national party that was being run on the principle of the institution and that the other regional parties around the country were revolving around one particular person & his/her whims and fancies.

"As far as BJP goes, they might come together to counter them but they don't have a programme, they aren't in the best interests of the country. The future of this country is best in the hands of PM Modi and BJP," BJP leader Jitin Prasada told Republic TV.

Who is Jitin Prasada?

Born on November 29, 1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handlings portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development.

However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit. He was one of the 23 Congress leaders who wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, making suggestions for the overhaul of the party post failures in multiple elections. Following this, the UP Congress' Lakhimpur unit passed a resolution seeking strict action against all 23 signatories- singling out Prasada by name.