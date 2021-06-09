Jitin Prasada Says 'Congress Not Working For Public'; Hails BJP As He Jumps Ship

Jumping ship from Congress to BJP, Rahul Gandhi's close aide Jitin Prasada on Wednesday, claimed that BJP was the only remaining national party, while all others were reduced to regional levels, as he joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal. Stating that Congress was not able to work for the people, he refused to speak any ill of Congress, preferring to let his work do it. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh's switch to BJP just comes as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

Jitin Prasada says 'BJP is the only national party'

"An important phase of my life is to begin from today. I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is national party," said Prasada.



He added, "BJP is the people's party and works for the people. I felt my earlier party cannot work for its people. I will not speak much, my work will do it. I am a loyalist of BJP now". Prasad is the second Rahul aide after Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in the recent years.

Prasada was previously made AICC in-charge for the West Bengal Assembly polls in which his party was wiped out. Incidentally, Prasada is one of the 23 senior leaders who had written to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi seeking 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. His 'rebellion' was met with stiff opposition with UP Congress' Lakhimpur unit passing a resolution seeking strict action against all 23 signatories- singling out Prasada by name.

The resolution claimed that Prasada is the only UP letter who signed the letter and alleged that Prasada and his family have been against the Gandhis - recalling how Jitendra Prasada (Jitin's father) had challenged Sonia Gandhi's election as party chief in 1999. The resolution adds that inspite of this, his son was given a Lok Sabha ticket and made a minister in the UPA regime. Congress dismissed the resolution as it did not bear Sonia Gandhi or UP General secretary - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's signature.

About Prasada

Born on November 29,1973, Jitin Prasada was educated at the Shri Ram College of Commerce and also completed his MBA. Commencing his political career with the Indian Youth Congress in 2001, he won his first election three years later by winning the Shahajahanpur Lok Sabha seat. He also went to win in the 2009 Lok Sabha election- this time from Dhaurara. He served as MoS during the Manmohan Singh-led UPA tenure handling portfolios such as Steel, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Road Transport & Highways and Human Resource Development. However, his career suffered a setback as he lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019 where he lost his deposit.