Jitin Prasada Says Congress Wants Those 'working To break India', Not Captain Amarinder

Jitin Prasada, who switched from the Congress to the BJP earlier this year, on Thursday spoke to Republic TV amid the ongoing crisis in the Punjab Congress. Underlining that the whole country is watching what is happening in the Congress, Jitin Prasada asserted that former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is being shown his way out from the party. The former Congress leader added that the party only wants to keep people who 'work for breaking the country', likely hinting at Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"This is enough to make out in which direction the Congress party is headed to", said Jitin Prasada. Once a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Jitin Prasada was one of the G23 leaders who wrote to the Congress high Command last year, demanding a radical change in the party. On perhaps not getting a reply, and not seeing things changing, he joined the BJP in June this year. In the recent cabinet expansion in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government of the state allocated him the Technical Education Department.

Punjab crisis continues

Citing humiliation, the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had informed Congress President Sonia Gandhi that he cannot run a government when not given freedom. Terming Sidhu as an incompetent, anti-national, and pro-Pakistan man, Captain Amarinder Singh had said that he would oppose if Sidhu was picked as the next CM. However, the grand-old party picked 58-year-old Charanjit Singh Channi, who was sworn in as the 16th Chief Minister of Punjab, though the possibility of Sidhu being the CM face for the upcoming elections was still open then.

Days thereafter, Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from the presidentship of Punjab Pardesh Congress Committee (PPCC) citing that "the collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner". After Sidhu's resignation, many of his loyalists like Razia Sultana also tendered their resignation. It is not clear what specifically Sidhu has fallen out with the Congress High Command over.

CM Channi has, however, asserted that Sidhu is not doing anything intentionally, and has convinced the PPCC President to come to the talking table. On Thursday, a crucial meeting took place at Punjab Bhawan between Charanjit Singh Channi and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Harish Chaudhary, Kuljit Nagra, Inderbir Singh Bolaria, Pawa Goel were also present in the meeting.