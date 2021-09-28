Jitin Prasada Slams Congress For Humiliating War Veteran Amarinder Singh, Backing Sidhu

Newly inducted UP Cabinet Minister Jitin Prasada slammed the Punjab Congress for 'humiliating' a war veteran while actively promoting people who support the 'division of India' as Sidhu resigned as the state's party chief on Tuesday.

Hinting at Captain Amarinder Singh, who actively took part in the 1965 Indo-Pakistan war and Navjot Singh Sidhu who allegedly holds friendly ties with Pakistan leaderships, Prasada said, "The Congress first humiliates a war veteran from a border state and then actively promotes those who support the division of India. It is baffling!"

Jitin Prasada slams Punjab Congress

Prasada's remark comes at a time when the Punjab Congress is witnessing a tremendous political crisis, firstly with the resignation of CM Amarinder Singh on September 18 followed by the stepping down of Navjot Singh Sidhu from the post of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President.

The former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had tendered his resignation to Governor Banwarilal Purohit, spotlighting continued 'humiliation' by the Congress leadership for the past two months. On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. Sidhu took to his verified Twitter handle and wrote. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise."

As per sources, eight pro-Captain Amarinder MLAs are likely to meet Governor of Punjab Banwarilal Purohit to demand a floor test of the newly appointed Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. Amidst the possibility of the demand for a floor test, a string of MLAs (total 13) are at the residence of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Singh's Army connection

It should be noted that the former Punjab CM, Captain Amarinder Singh served the Indian Army from June 1963 to December 1966 after graduating from the NDA and the IMA. He had left the Army early in 1965 to look after his family, however, he came back when conflict took place and participated in the 1965 Indo-Pak war. Singh many times has been seen claiming, 'Army will always be my first love'.

On the other hand, Navjot Singh Sidhu has become the centre of attraction for his association with Pakistan. The leader had faced backlash from the Opposition and even his party cadres for his cordial relations with Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan.

(Image: PTI)