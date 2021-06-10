Jitin Prasada Terms Meeting With UP CM A 'courtesy Call', Says No Talks On Upcoming Polls

Former Congress leader Jitin Prasada who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM who is on a two-day visit to New Delhi landed in the national capital on Friday to meet senior BJP leader and Union minister Amit Shah. Yogi Adityanath's meeting with the central BJP leadership assumes significance as the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for assembly polls early next year (2022).

Jitin Prasada terms meeting with Yogi Adityanath 'courtesy'

Following the meeting of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with newly joined BJP leader Jitin Prasada, speculations of a change in leadership for the upcoming UP elections soared. However, Jitin Prasada refuted such speculations and called his closed-door interaction with CM Yogi a 'courtesy meeting'.

"I met Yogi ji and it was a courtesy meeting. I have got a place in the BJP family for the first time, he is our Chief Minister," said Jitin Prasada while talking to the media. On being asked whether his role for the UP election was discussed, the BJP leader refuted it.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

'No Change In UP Leadership, Yogi Adityanath BJP's Face Now & For 2022 Polls'

A day after UP Congress leader Jitin Prasada switched to BJP, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which apparently led to far-fetched speculations of a possible change in BJP leadership in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections due next year. However, Republic sources tracking the meeting have revealed that there will be no change in the Uttar Pradesh Government or in the structure of BJP leadership in the state.

Sources have further revealed that a coordination committee will be formed in the state which will include senior leaders from the Centre as well as the state. The committee will directly report to CM Yogi Adityanath. The formation of a coordination committee is also being seen as a move to strengthen the chances of BJP retaining the government in the state after the loss in West Bengal Polls. The inclusion of Central leaders in the coordination committee is to bridge the gap if any between the Centre and the state government.

(Image Credits: ANI)