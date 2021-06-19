Jitin Prasada Visits UP CM Yogi For 'aashirwaad'; His Congress Supporters Set To Join BJP

As Jitin Prasada left Congress and joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the former senior Congress leader paid a visit to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Following the latest developments, many supporters of Jitin Prasada from Shahhahanpur and Lakhimpur are likely to join the saffron party. The newly inducted BJP leader Jitin Prasada had arrived in Lucknow on Saturday at around 1:30 pm.

Following the meeting, he said that he had sought UP CM Yogi Adityanath's blessings, and reiterated his happiness at joining the BJP.

"As you know, some days back under the honourable PM, party president Nadda and Home Minister, I joined the BJP family. Today I have returned to my home state, I took the CM’s blessings, and discussed with him how schemes will reach the people, and strengthen the party," Prasada said.

When asked about his followers also joining the BJP, he added, 'There is excitement among them (his followers) and I have taken a decision basis their wishes and aspirations. There is intent, direction and strength in the party, and as far as I’ve seen, there is only one party in the country where karyakartas are allowed to move ahead and contribute and grow, and I am happy to be a part of that party."

Jitin Prasada: "I will give my 100 per cent contribution'

Prior to the meeting with CM Yogi, Jitin Prasada while speaking to reporters said, "After giving it a lot of consideration, I have decided to join BJP. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party National President JP Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as it was under their leadership that I could enter BJP."

After being inducted into the saffron party, Prasada had said, "I strongly believe that if there is any political party, which can work towards the development of the country then it is PM Modi-led BJP." Remarking that he pledges to work for the country, the BJP leader said that he will give his 100 per cent contribution to uplifting the Nation.

Jitin Prasada switches to BJP

On June 9, joining the BJP, the 48-year-old former Union Minister claimed that BJP was the only remaining national party, while all others were reduced to regional levels. "In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is a National Party. I felt my earlier party cannot work for its people," said Prasada. He is the second Rahul aide after Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in recent years.

Prasada was previously made AICC in charge for the West Bengal Assembly polls in which his party was wiped out. Incidentally, Prasada is one of the 23 senior leaders who had written to interim-chief Sonia Gandhi seeking 'structural changes in the Congress, for which he faced stiff opposition from UP Congress. Prasada, who lost to BJP's Rekha Verma from Dhaurahra not just in 2014 but also in 2019, is pipped to be included in the Yogi cabinet as the 'Brahmin face'. The former Union minister heads the Brahmin Chetna Manch and often claimed that the Brahmin community has been “systematically targeted under the Adityanath regime”.

(Image: Republicworld.com, ANI)