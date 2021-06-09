Jitin Prasada Wanted To Leave For 2019, Did Now; We Must Introspect: Congress' Rashid Alvi

Congress senior leader Rashid Alvi reacted after Rahul Gandhi's close aide and Congress 'young gun' Jitin Prasada changed his camp to BJP on Wednesday. While speaking to Republic TV, Alvi stated that Prasada was keen to join BJP even before the Parliamentary elections in 2019, which Republic had covered. He advised Congress for self-introspection and accountability. Jitin Prasada stated that Congress was not able to work for the people. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh, switched to BJP just as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

"Jitin Prasada wanted to join BJP even before the election of Parliament and finally, he joined today. We are very sorry for his departure. Congress party should also do self-introspection and fix accountability of everyone. Self-introspection should be done through those people who are connected to the ground." Adding a Urdu verse Alvi stated, "Iqbal ka sher hai taqdeer ke qazi ka ye fatwa hai Azal Se Hai Jurm-e-Zaeefi Ki Saza Marg-e-Mafajat" that means when a community or person becomes weak, people tend to leave it.

'Congress not affected': Mahesh Joshi

Congress Chief Whip leader Mahesh Joshi reacted to Prasada's switching to BJP and said such leaders keep coming and going it doesn't affect Congress. He also gave the example of Jyotiraditya Scindia and said he got nothing in BJP.

"Such leaders keep coming and going it doesn't affect Congress. The leaders whose allegiance is with the party, stay with the party. Whoever left the Congress and went to the BJP, they have not got anything. Jyotiraditya Scindia is not even the fifth and sixth leader in Madhya Pradesh, who was once a contender for the Chief Minister's post in Congress, said Joshi.

Jitin Prasada joins BJP

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined BJP months before the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. He joined the party at the BJP headquarters in the presence of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday. Perceived to be a close aide of Rahul Gandhi, Prasada had met Goyal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital ahead of the switch. His decision to join BJP could prove to be a game-changer for the saffron party in UP with the polls due next year.

While speaking to the media after his induction, Prasada explained that he took this decision after a lot of deliberation considering the fact that three generations of his family had served with the Congress. "I felt that what is the relevance of staying in a party if you can't protect interests of your people or work for them. I felt I was unable to do that at Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these yrs but now I'll work as a dedicated BJP worker," said Prasada.

Delhi: Jitin Prasada meets BJP national president JP Nadda, after joining the party. The Congress leader joined BJP today in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. pic.twitter.com/0QsU6QNuoY — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

(Image Credits: ANI)