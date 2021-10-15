JJP Demands EC To Reserve Party Symbol ‘key’ In 6 States Slated For Polls in 2022

To strengthen the party’s hold ahead of the assembly elections scheduled in several states in 2022, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) National President Dr Ajay Singh Chautala on Friday requested the Election Commission to reserve its party’s symbol ‘Key’ in six states, where the party wants to participate in the forthcoming elections.

Ajay Singh Chautala has asserted that after gaining a stronghold in Haryana, the party is gaining huge support from youth across the country, who are inspired by Haryana’s Deputy CM, JJP leader Dushyant Singh Chautala and his active politics.

JJP demands EC to reserve party symbol ‘key’ for polls in 2022

JJP President asserted that he has asked the Election commission to officially recognise the party’s symbol in Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. These are the states where the party has fulfilled all the pre-requisites to reserve the party’s symbol. The Haryana’s regional party has also demanded the EC to reserve the symbol for Chandigarh’s local body elections as the party considers contesting the polls.

In a written letter to the Election commission, he appealed that party wants to participate in the 2022 polls in six states and they also fulfil the criteria posed by the election body, thus they should be permitted to participate. He further asserted that their party’s symbol will be the ‘key’ to their success in polls outside Haryana. He claimed that JJP's success in Haryana is due to the hard work and perseverance of its employees. JJP is a recognised party at the state level, according to him.

He went on to say that JJP was recognised by the Election Commission in just 11 months. The temporary key sign attributed to the party was then made permanent. According to Dr Chautala, the party had a remarkable performance in 2019, winning 10 seats with a 16 per cent vote share and joining the ruling party's alliance.



He claimed that after a successful debut in Haryana, they chose state presidents in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand in 2020 and began party activities in these states. The conference of the party's national and state officials drew a large number of youthful workers from Gujarat.

With ANI Inputs

Image: Twitter