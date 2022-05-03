J’khand Panchayat Polls: 35,976 candidates file nominations for round-3

Ranchi, May 3 (PTI) A total of 35,976 candidates have filed their nomination papers for the third phase of Panchayat polls covering 70 blocks under 19 districts of Jharkhand, state election commission officials said on Tuesday.

As many as 1,047 panchayats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 24.

Nomination for the third round started on April 25 and concluded on May 2.

The last date for withdrawal of names is May 7.

According to the district cumulative nomination report issued by the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday, a total of 912 nomination papers were registered for the posts of zilla parishad members, and 4,986 candidates filed nominations for panchayat samiti members.

As many as 7,336 candidates will contest for mukhiyas’ posts and 22, 742 candidates filed nominations for panchayat members, it said.

The third phase of polling will be held to elect 128 zilla parishad members, 1,290 panchayat samiti members, 1,047 mukhiyas, and 12,911 panchayat members, officials said.

Earlier, 39,513 candidates had filed nominations for the first round of panchayat polls and 29, 347 candidates for the second phase.

Meanwhile, 5,511 candidates have filed nominations for the fourth round of polls till May 2.

The nominations for the fourth phase started on April 29 and will conclude on May 6.

The Jharkhand State Election Commission (SEC) on April 9 announced a four-phase rural poll in the state between May 14 and May 27. Counting will take place on May 31.

Polling for the three-tier panchayat will be held to elect 4345 mukhiyas, 5341 panchayat samiti members, 536 zilla parishad members, and 53,479 gram panchayat members, the SEC said. PTI SAN MM MM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)