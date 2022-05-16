JKNC Leader Farooq Abdullah Meets Lt Guv Manoj Sinha; Demands Ban On 'The Kashmir Files'

Seeking security for the residents of Kashmir and criticizing the movie 'The Kashmiri Files', former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday.

Expressing concern over targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said, “The only motive behind meeting LG Manoj Sinha was to tell him that the law and order situation in Kashmir has gone for a toss. People are terrified, every day there is a new killing. Earlier police constable Reyaz Thokar was martyred in a terror attack in Pulwama, then Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead. Residents of Kashmir are demanding security and peace in the state.” “Constables are saying that Kashmiri Pandits are pelting stones on the administration. I have never witnessed a single Kashmiri Pandit throwing stones at the Police administration,” former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah further added.

Farooq Abdullah added, “I have requested LG Manoj Sinha to examine this matter closely and build stringent measures to safeguard the citizens of Kashmir. I have asked him to consider the deteriorating situation in Kashmir.”

“Citizens are just protesting for security, peace, and tranquillity in the state. They are requesting the government to provide government quarters if vacant. They are not protesting against any party or any other move. I ensure to support everything which can lead to peace and security in the region,” Farooq Abdullah added.

Further criticizing the movie Kashmir Files, Farooq Abdullah said,” We are not doing any politics. We have sympathy for them. I have told LG Manoj Sinha that some scenes in the movie Kashmir Files demonstrate hatred. Can it be true that a Muslim will kill a Hindu and mix the blood of the Hindu in rice and ask his wife to eat it? Are we such degraded people? This is a baseless film, it should be banned. The Kashmir Files movie has given rise to hatred in the nation and created hatred in the youth. We need to end this hatred.”

‘Security forces given full freedom to avenge killing of innocents’ LG Manoj Sinha

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Sunday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. During the meeting, the LG informed the Gupkar Alliance that security forces have been given complete freedom to avenge killings of innocents in the Valley, sources told ANI.

Sinha assured PAGD that necessary steps are being taken by the administration for the safety and security of Prime Minister package employees. The meeting was attended by National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Awami National Conference senior vice president Muzaffar Shah, CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami and NC MP Hasnain Masoodi.

The Lieutenant Governor said that those aiding and abetting terrorists will not be spared. Furthermore, he said all PM Package employees will be posted to the secure district and Tehsil headquarters. To look after other issues, a special cell has been constituted in the LG secretariat, he added.