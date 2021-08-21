JKPC Chief Sajad Lone Slams Opposition For Not Seeking Restoring Art 370 In 11-pt Demand

Fuming at the Opposition parties' indifference to the restoration of Article 370, J&K People's conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone on Saturday, lashed out saying that there was no mention of it at the opposition parties meet. Taking a dig at fellow Kashmiri politicians who attended the meeting, Lone asked what is the national opposition's stance. The Opposition party meet chaired by Sonia Gandhi was attended by 19 parties including- TMC, DMK, NCP, Shiv Sena, JMM, CPI, CPM, RJD, JD(S), RLD, NC and PDP.

JKPC lashes out at Opposition

He added, "Why are leaders from J&K becoming a part of a process which endorses “don’t talk about 370” discourse? Let us at least resolve that if we can’t facilitate we will not impede either. Leaders from j and k should either get the national opposition endorse demand for 370 so that at the national level there is some hope at a future date or just keep out of it". JKPC which was part of the Gupkar alliance has now walked out over differences with NC over seat-share in local BDC polls.

No mention of Article 370 in opposition parties meet. In wonderment how can J and K leaders justify their presence in the meeting if they could not convince the leaders to talk about 370. BJP anti 370’stance is clear. What is the national opposition stance. — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) August 21, 2021

Opposition meeting against BJP

On Friday, after the meeting the 19 parties issued an 11-point joint statement against the Cerntre on various issues - farm laws, Pegasus, COVID mismanagement, inflation, price rise. The statement slammed PM Modi's Independence Day speech stating it was full of empty slogans and disinformation. Pointing out that 11.3% population is fully vaccinated, the parties blamed vaccine shortage as the reason for it. The parties are set to hold a protest for the same from 20-30 September.

The parties also sought rollback of the three Farm Laws, a court-monitored probe into Pegasus spying, resistance against privatisation of public companies, expansion of public health care, free cash trabsfer of Rs 7500 per month to all those outside tax bracket, enlarge MNREGA for 200 days. The parties also called for prioritisation of vaccination of teachers, staff and students, release of political prisoners including Bhima Koregaon case. With respect to J&K, the parties sought the release of all political prisoners in the UT, restoration of full statehood including J&K cadre of central services and conduct free and fair elections at the earliest.