JKPC Fields Hilal Rather As A Candidate From Srinagar For 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) on Friday announced its first candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. JKPC Chief Sajad Lone has announced that Hilal Rather will be the candidate for Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency. He further mentioned that Hilal Rather will be a candidate for both Srinagar and Chadoora constituencies. Hilal Rather is the son of former finance minister and National Conference leader Abdul Rahim Rather.

JKPC Spokesperson Adnan Ashraf while confirming the development said that the decision was taken by all senior leaders of the party and in the coming days, the party will be making announcements for the rest of the candidates. JKPC, that won 2 seats in the 2014 assembly polls, was a top contender for the post of Chief Minister in 2018 when BJP withdrew support from PDP. However, the then Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly despite BJP supporting JKPC, while others including NC, PDP and Congress came together.