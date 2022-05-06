JKPC Takes Veiled Dig At NC Over Delimitation Order; 'Party Bartered Away Kashmiris'

After the J&K Delimitation Commission issued its order on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) took a veiled dig at its former ally NC. JKPC had pulled out of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on 19 January 2021, citing infighting within the alliance during the District Development Council polls. Taking to Twitter, JKPC alleged discrimination against Kashmir flagging that its share of Assembly seats increased from 43 to 47 whereas Jammu's share rose from 30 to 43 over the last 6 decades.

Lashing out indirectly against the Farooq Abdullah-led party, JKPC observed, "Wish Kashmiri parties had stayed away and not diluted the stigma associated with a people-less process. Hope Kashmiris will remember the parties who associated themselves with delimitation process which was in essential a tool for disempowerment...will always be in wonderment. How could a party which associated itself with the delimitation process be so audacious? They actually had the nerve of submitting one memorandum in Kashmir and a separate memorandum in Jammu. Ironically the memorandums were contradictory."

Moreover, the Sajad Lone-led party announced that it would file an RTI application seeking the video recording of the meetings of some political parties with the Delimitation Commission. It claimed, "Financial scams indulged in during the last few decades cannot be squared off by covertly facilitating disempowerment of the Kashmiris. How stupid we were! We couldn’t see through the game plan. The raids. The EDs. It was all a game. A trade-off. They yet again bartered away the Kashmiris". This was a reference to the fact that both Farooq and Omar Abdullah have been questioned by the ED.

The delimitation report is a repeat of the past. Same traditional entities are calling the shots behind the scenes. Kashmir has been discriminated against as in the past. No change. Only degree of disempowerment is greater. — J&K People’s Conference (@JKPC_) May 5, 2022

Delimitation in J&K

Referring to the demarcation of boundaries of Parliamentary or Assembly constituencies, the delimitation process is carried out at regular intervals to ensure that each constituency has approximately an equal number of voters. It is usually done when a state is divided, which is the case with J&K, which was split into the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. Elections have not been held in the state since the dissolution of the state Assembly on 21 November 2018.

According to the government notification dated 6 March 2020, retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai was appointed as the head of the Delimitation Commission. In accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the strength of the J&K Assembly increased from 83 to 90, with Jammu getting six new seats while Kashmir, which has traditionally garnered the lion's share of seats, bagged only one extra seat. Thus, Jammu and Kashmir will have 43 and 47 seats respectively. On the other hand, 9 and 7 seats have been reserved for STs and SCs respectively.

As per the final delimitation order, the names of more than nine Assembly constituencies have been changed in view of the public sentiment. While J&K will continue to have only five Lok Sabha seats, a new parliamentary constituency - Anantnag-Rajouri - has been carved out by combining the Anantnag region in the Kashmir Valley and Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu. Each parliamentary constituency will have 18 Assembly segments.