JKPCC Leaders To Meet Delimitation Commission Members Both In Srinagar & Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) announced on Sunday that it would send its delegation before the Delimitation Commission in Srinagar and Jammu, besides seeking more time for meeting its leaders in all districts, to represent the voice and aspirations of the people.

In a statement, the JKPCC lamented that the Delimitation commission was expected to visit every district headquarter or constituency headquarter to listen to the wide spectrum of people and not only the political leaders, to make the exercise more meaningful as per ground realities.

The commission which is visiting after more than 1 year and 3 months of its formation, should consider giving reasonable time to all far-flung areas for a better understanding of the requirements and norms for Delimitation - which include parameters like the population, area, topography/geography, and connectivity, the party said.

The Congress said it will put forth the party's viewpoint and demand the commission's visit to different districts to listen to the people for a more fair, transparent, meaningful exercise based on equity, and justice.

Jammu Kashmir People’s Conference led by Sajad Lone has finalised name of four members who will be meeting Delimitation Commission during their J&K visit.

They all are members of JKPC’s Central Working Committee

1. Bashir Dar

2. Mohammad Khurshid Alam

3. Mohd Ashraf Mir

4. Peerzada Mansoor Hussain

Delimitation Commission to visit J&K

The delimitation commission is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for 4 days and prepare a report that will play a key role in finalizing decisions for elections in the valley. The commission will interact with the political leaders of the state, representatives of various stakeholders including Deputy Commissioners of almost 20 districts.

The three-member delimitation commission was appointed in February 2020 and is tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir. Delimitation Commission will submit a report to the union government after which only the decision to conduct elections will be taken.

The delimitation exercise has gained urgency and there are indications that the Centre is keen to hold early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The commission will review the progress made so far, including the consultations held by it last week with all deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir on the restructuring of the existing assembly constituencies and carving out seven new seats early this month.