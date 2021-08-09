On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) Chairman Sajad Lone condemned the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife at Lal Chowk area in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Taking to Twitter, Sajad Lone said, "Strongly condemn the killing of BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his spouse. Yet again a Kashmiri family is a victim of violence. Yet again more addition to the community of orphans and hapless victims of guns. May the killers rot in hell."

PC Secretary Imran Reza Ansari also condemned the dastardly killing of the sarpanch and his wife. "The killing of mainstream workers and leaders for their political affiliations is the worst violation of human rights. Such killings only add to the suffering of Kashmiris," he tweeted.

J&K Apni Party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir called the incident highly deplorable and demanded that the perpetrators of the violence should be brought to justice. He also demanded the review of the security cover of all political activists, whose security cover was removed recently.

BJP sarpanch & wife killed in terror attack

BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawhara Banoo became the victim of terrorists in Anantnag district on Monday. According to reports, terrorists had fired on Dar and his wife. The couple was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries. Dar was a resident of Khulgam's Redwani village. He was living in a rented accommodation in Anantnag. Meanwhile, the police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

Sharing his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the brutal terrorist attack. Sinha called the attack an 'act of cowardice' and said perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon.

This development comes a day after Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that there will be no mercy on terrorists and their sympathisers as he hinted at rooting out terrorism from the valley.

(Image Credit: Facebook@MLAHandwara/ANI)