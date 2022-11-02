JMM Alleges 'revenge Politics By BJP' As ED Summons Jharkhand CM In Illegal Mining Case

A massive political storm erupted after Enforcement Directorate summoned Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning on Thursday, November 3 at 11 AM in connection with the illegal mining scam. After BJP lashed out at the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government and called it a ‘symbol of corruption’, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey accused BJP of doing revenge politics.

Speaking to reporters, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Manoj Pandey said, "We are not accusing ED of doing revenge politics, it is the Central government. We received information that Hemant Soren has been summoned by ED. It is a probe agency, let them do their work. We have full faith in Judiciary. We will knock on the doors of court if injustice is undelivered."

JMM's Manoj Pandey further asserted that Chief Minister will now take decisions and will respond accordingly in front of ED on November 3.

"If ED can summon the Chief Minister then Opposition leaders should also be summoned by ED as various allegations are on them too. This is a clear revenge by BJP," Manoj Pandey added.

#BREAKING | As ED summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in illegal mining case, JMM calls it 'revenge politics by BJP'. Watch here - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/KfwhlfNUSF — Republic (@republic) November 2, 2022

'Jharkhand govt is a symbol of corruption': BJP

A political war of words erupted as BJP remarked that the 32-month Soren government has become a ‘symbol of corruption'. Speaking to Republic TV, BJP Jharkhand chief Deepak Prakash said, "Jharkhand government has become a symbol of corruption. Several incriminating documents have been seized from Soren's political representative Pankaj Mishra's residence."

Listing out major recoveries from Pankaj Mishra's residence, BJP leader Nishikant Dubey said, "Soren’s bank documents were found in Pankaj Mishra’s residence during the raid. There’s close proximity between Soren and Jharkhand mining secretary Pooja Singhal."

“Incriminating documents including chequebooks and passbooks along with two AK 47 assault rifles were also seized. Signed and unsigned letter pads were also recovered. 3 mobile phones were seized after he was arrested,” Nishikant Dubey added.

He listed out major recoveries from Pankaj Mishra’s residence.