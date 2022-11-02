JMM Blames BJP Of 'destabilising' The Govt As ED Summons J'khand CM In Illegal Mining Case

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) attacked the BJP for playing vendetta politics and also stated the next action will be taken after taking a legal opinion, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said responding to the summons sent by the Enforcement Directorate to the Chief Minister Hemant Soren in connection with the illegal mining scam.

JMM’s Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur said the central government is working in a planned manner to destabilise all the non-BJP governments in the country. Jharkhand saw a massive political face-off after Jharkhand Chief Minister Heman Soren was summoned by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning on Thursday, November 3 at 11 AM in connection with the illegal mining scam.

BJP playing vendetta politics, claims JMM leader Manoj Pandey

Blaming the BJP for acting on political vendetta, JMM leader Manoj Pandey said, “ED will work. We'll approach the Court if there's injustice. Don't know if ED can summon CM. If so, the CM will respond after consulting legal experts. Is it legal to summon him for those allegations? If so, the PM should also be summoned in several cases. It's vendetta politics (Sic).”

The party’s Jharkhand state chief Rajesh Thakur also lashed out at the saffron party after Soren was summoned by the ED and said the summons to CM Soren is not unusual when the central government’s objective is to work against all the non-BJP governments in the country, “Common knowledge that Centre is working in a planned manner to destabilize governments in non-BJP states. Governor said there'll be an atom bomb explosion. When all the plans to destabilise the government has been made, summoning is not unusual. ED should've first gone to Morbi.”

In the ₹ 1000 Cr scam, Soren’s associate and political representative Pankaj Mishra has already been arrested by the ED. Mishra and his associates Prem Prakash and Bacchu Yadav were named in the 62-page charge sheet, as the main accused in the scam.

