SHOCKING: JMM Chief Attacks UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Claims 'BJP Attacking Women's Dignity'

In a shocking attack at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren on Wednesday has claimed 'Yogi Ji is roaming in saffron' while women were being burnt across the nation, at a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur. He alleged that 'saffron-clad' BJP workers were attacking women's dignity more while refraining to marry. Pakur will vote in the last phase of elections on December 20.

"Our daughters are being set ablaze in our country and their dignity is being attacked. I have come to know that UP CM Yogi ji is also roaming around clad in saffron. These people from BJP get married less, but attack women's dignity more, clad in saffron," he said.

Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath while addressing rallies in Jharkhand has spoken extensively on the recently resolved Ayodhya dispute. He has slammed the opposition for the delay in the resolution of the 500-year old Ayodhya issue stating ‘Ram Rajya’ is the true example of good governance which is what the BJP is aiming for. While extolling the resolution of the 500-year long dispute, he requested each family in Jharkhand to donate Rs.11 and one brick to construct the temple.

Earlier in the day, Congress UP (East) General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi stated that the 'fail PM wanted to divide India', while addressing a rally in Pakur, Jharkhand. Slamming the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) which left 19 lakh off the list, she said that the entire exercise was a failure. Talking about the amended Citizenship Act, she stated that the Prime Minister had answers to the protesting students and Assamese citizens.

"They have given only empty promises and this 'fail Prime Minister' only wants to divide you. When the debate about the receding economy was underway, they (NDA) introduced new laws to divide you. In Assam, investing 1600 crores they implemented NRC. Then it was discovered lakhs of Indians were absent from the list, failing NRC in Assam," she said.

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. The last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

