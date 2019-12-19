JMM Chief Hemant Soren Defends 'saffron Rape' Insult, Asks 'should We Pray To Criminals?'

Defending his comment on 'saffron-clad' rapists, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren on Thursday, has stated what is wrong in his statement. He alleged that BJP was insulting saffron robes by allegedly committing rapes while clad in them. Slamming the BJP, he questioned, must one pray to such 'saffron-clad' rapists.

Soren defends 'saffron' insult

"What is wrong in that statement? The way BJP is insulting the saffron colour. If rapists and other criminals commit crimes wearing saffron, should we pray to them?" he asked.

JMM attacks saffron-clad BJP

Earlier on Wednesday, Soren had claimed 'Yogi Ji is roaming in saffron' while women were being burnt across the nation, at a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur. He alleged that 'saffron-clad' BJP workers were attacking women's dignity more while refraining to marry. Pakur will vote in the last phase of elections on December 20.

"Our daughters are being set ablaze in our country and their dignity is being attacked. I have come to know that UP CM Yogi ji is also roaming around clad in saffron. These people from BJP get married less, but attack women's dignity more, clad in saffron," he said.

Giriraj Singh attacks Soren

Reacting to Soren's comment, Union minister Giriraj Singh said that Soren feared losing the ongoing elections, hence was making such comments. Calling Yogi Adityanath a saint, he said that Soren was plotting with Congress to defame him. He also stated that 'Bhagwa was the symbol of India'.

"Hemant Soren is losing elections in Jharkhand and it's a sign of desperation. Yogi Adityanath ji is a saint. Hemant Soren is trying to defame him in connivance with Congress party. Bhagwa is the symbol of India," he said.

Jharkhand state polls 2019

Jharkhand is currently polling for its 81- member Assembly seats, where the incumbent BJP is facing a tough fight from JMM, AISU, Congress and other independent parties. The last phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. Votes will be counted on December 23.

