JMM Chief Shibu Soren Files Nomination For Rajya Sabha; Banks On Party's 29 Seats

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM president Shibu Soren filed his nomination in Ranchi for the Rajya Sabha elections. Shibu Soren, 76, is all set to be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as the JMM has 29 MLAs in the Jharkhand assembly. The minimum seats required for a candidate to get elected is 28 MLAs.

Elections will be held for two seats of Rajya Sabha from Jharkhand. For the second seat, the BJP has a strong chance to win as it has 26 MLAs and with the support of three AJSU MLAs, it can win easily. However, BJP had snapped its 19-year-old alliance with AJSU during the Jharkhand assembly polls. Congress with 18 MLAs, also planning to jump into the fray.

'Not an easy win for BJP'

Moreover, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has cautioned the BJP that it's not going to be easy for them to win the election.

Hemant Soren while speaking to reporters said, "Guruji has filed his nomination and he is surely going to win the Rajya Sabha seat. For the second seat, we will disclose our plan of action very soon as you are aware of what the BJP is capable of and what they can do. We are also keeping a close eye on them. They have not declared their candidate yet as it is not easy for them to win."

Shibu Soren, who lost the last Lok Sabha elections from Dumka, is confident of his victory. He said that "I will win for sure and the second candidate will also win."

Shibu Soren had won the Lok Sabha elections from Dumka Parliamentary constituency in 1980, 1989, 1991, 1996, 2004, 2009, and in 2014. In 1998 and 2002 he was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Shibu Soren has served as Chief Minister of Jharkhand three times for around one year. He has also served as the Coal and Mines minister in Manmohan Singh's cabinet in 2004.

Shibu Soren started his political career in 1970 and established JMM to form the state of Jharkhand, separate from United Bihar. In 1975, he led a procession against outsiders in the state, in which 11 people were killed and Shibu Soren was accused.

