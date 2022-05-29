Last Updated:

'JMM-Congress Alliance Will Field One Candidate For Jharkhand RS Seat': Hemant Soren

The announcement was made after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders in New Delhi.

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is presently in the national capital to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders regarding the decision on the name of a candidate from Jharkhand for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, spoke to the media after his meeting and said that a single candidate will be fielded by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance, further clarifying that there are no underlying issues between the two parties. 

Chief Minister Soren called a press conference, on Sunday, in Delhi, and said that he had a discussion with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to decide on the alliance's Rajya Sabha candidate. "Our party and the Congress have agreed on some aspects," he added. 

Soren also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing it of misusing Central agencies for targeting the opposition. His statement came in reference to the recent raids carried out at the residences of several opposition leaders in connection to multiple cases including money laundering.

"They (the BJP) have a government at the Centre and are misusing investigative agencies," the Jharkhand Chief Minister alleged. 

Further recalling the ongoing Mandir-Masjid row in the country, Chief Minister Soren said that some people are intentionally creating such issues and are distorting history by digging out temples and mosques. 

JMM-Congress alliance in Rajya Sabha elections

At a time when the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress are both eyeing to field their candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi to finalise the name of the candidate. 

Informing about the same, JMM general secretary and party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “We want to field our candidate for the Upper House and will seek support from alliance partners, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)". 

On the other hand, Sonia Gandhi also chaired a meeting on Saturday to decide the names of the nominees for the Rajya Sabha polls. The meeting was attended by several party workers and party general secretary KC Venugopal.

JMM has 30 members in the state assembly, while Congress has 17 MLAs. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs.

