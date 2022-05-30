JMM Names Mahua Maji As Candidate For RS Polls In Jharkhand

The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday named senior leader Mahua Maji as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand.

Maji’s name was announced by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who is also JMM's executive president.

Addressing a press meet at his official residence, Soren said that he zeroed in on Maji’s name after holding discussions in this regard with Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and his father and JMM supremo Shibu Soren.

The Congress, however, termed it "a contradiction between what was discussed in Delhi and the decision that was taken by the JMM today”.

The Congress and the RJD are the two other constituents of the ruling alliance in Jharkhand.

Maji was earlier the chairperson of the Jharkhand State Commission for Women.

She had also held the post of president in JMM women's wing.

The JMM leader had in the past unsuccessfully contested elections from the Ranchi Assembly seat.

Speaking to media persons, Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said, “The party high command has been informed about the developments related to Rajya Sabha polls in Jharkhand. The state in- charge will visit Jharkhand on Tuesday. We will discuss the party’s future course of action with him.” On asked, if Congress will field its candidate, Thakur said, “We can comment on this after discussion with senior leaders of the party”.

The JMM might have taken the decision after analysing several factors “but there is a contradiction between what was discussed in Delhi and the decision that was taken by the JMM today,” the Congress leader said.

Soren had said on Sunday that the ruling coalition in the state would field a joint candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat. The CM, however, did not specify whether the candidate would be from his party or the Congress.

The BJP had on Sunday named Aditya Sahu as its nominee for the polls Elections will be held on June 10 to fill 57 Rajya Sabha seats in 15 states.

The JMM has 30 MLAs in the 81-member state assembly, while the Congress has 17 legislators. The main opposition BJP has 26 MLAs.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)