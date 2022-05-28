JMM Writes To Governor Requesting To Become Party In EC Proceedings Against CM Soren

Following BJP's "CM Soren granting mining lease to himself" allegations, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has written to Governor expressing interest in being a party to Election Commission's May 31 proceedings against party leader and Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand CM has been asked to appear before the Election Commission (EC) on May 31 over his mining lease ownership. While the BJP has demanded the disqualification of Hemant Soren from the state assembly.

The General Secretary of JMM Vinod Pandey wrote a letter to the Governor requesting him to forward the letter to the Election Commission of India.

The letter read, "JMM is vitally interested in the above-mentioned proceedings before the Election Commission and seeks intervention and to be added party in the above proceedings as its rights and interest will be affected by any order that may be made by the commission and so as to present that true political and administrative situation prevailing in the state under the leadership of Hemant Soren and to clear the confusion which has been created by the petitioner party".

According to JMM, the party has the right to represent its side before the commission as Hemant Soren is a member of JMM and he contested the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Election on a JMM ticket.

Petition filed against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is the petitioner in this matter. The Jharkhand governor forwarded this matter to the election commission on the BJP's complaint. The Commission sent him a notice on May 2 over a mining lease granted in his name in alleged violation of Section 9A of the Representation of Peoples’ Act 1951.

Alleging the BJP's petition is a politically motivated stunt, JMM said that the motive is to disturb the smooth functioning of the Jharkhand government presently headed by Hemant Soren as Chief Minister.

"The petitioner party has made totally baseless allegations against the Chief Minister seeking his qualification from the membership of the state Legislative Assembly which are malafide, falls and vexatious, alleged JMM.

"As is well known Hemant Soren is a member of the JMM and has been elected to the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on the ticket of JMM and is a presently holding the office of Chief Minister of the state by virtue of having been elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party," the letter further read.

(With ANI input)

(Image: Twitter/@JharkhandCMO)