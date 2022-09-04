JMM's Agenda Is To Eliminate Tribals & Increase Bangladeshi Infiltrators In Jharkhand: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey hit out at the Jharkhand government on Sunday, saying that the ruling party's agenda is to eliminate tribals and increase the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators in the state.

Dubbing Chief Minister Hemant Soren's JMM as 'Jharkhand Muslim Morcha', Dubey said the BJP will take sticks and bullets on the path of struggle and sacrifice to 'save Jharkhand' from JMM.

"Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Muslim Morcha party's agenda is to eliminate tribals and increase the population by settling Bangladeshi infiltrators in Jharkhand. BJP will take sticks and bullets on the path of struggle and sacrifice to save Jharkhand," the MP tweeted in Hindi.

The statement came after the shocking news of the alleged rape and murder of a minor tribal girl in Jharkhand's Dumka, merely days after another teen was set on fire by her stalker in the district. The girl succumbed to her injuries days after the incident.

Following two back-to-back incidents of assault on minor girls in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has questioned the women and tribals' safety in Jharkhand. The saffron party has also alleged that the Dalits and tribals in the state are not safe under the government of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Accusing Chief Minister Hemant Soren of indulging in politics of appeasement, BJP said since the formation of the coalition government, incidents of violence, love jihad, and conversation have increased in the state.

Shocking incidents of immolation, rape & murder in Jharkhand

On August 23, a Class 12 girl from Jharkhand’s Dumka was set on fire by a man after she did not reciprocate his proposal. The girl succumbed to her burn injuries while the accused, identified as Shahrukh was arrested for pouring petrol on the woman and setting her on fire. The incident prompted protests on the streets of Dumka demanding justice for the victim.

On September 3, another minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in the district. The body of the teenager was found hanging from a tree in a field in Dumka. According to reports, her age is said to be 14 to 15 years and is said to be from the tribal community.

The BJP has claimed that “grooming gangs” are active in Jharkhand, in which Bangladeshi Muslims are exploiting underage Dalits and tribal girls in the state. Dubey slammed the Soren government for inaction.