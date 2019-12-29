Amid Opposition's Show Of Unity, JMM's Hemant Soren Sworn-in As 11th CM Of Jharkhand

Amid a massive show of support from the opposition leaders, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren has sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. A host of leaders attended the event in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Sunday. The list of leaders include former president Pranab Mukherjee, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.

The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

As Rahul Gandhi attended the event, he said that the new government will work for the benefit of all citizens. He added that Jharkhand will usher in an era of peace and prosperity under the rule of the new government.

I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2019

Hemant Soren stakes claim

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met Jharkhand governor Draupadi Murmu to stake claim along with Congress leaders R P N Singh, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and JVM chief Babulal Marandi with a total of 50 seats. After the meeting he said, "Leaders of the alliance along with Babulal Marandi met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. On 29th, the swearing-in ceremony will be held."

