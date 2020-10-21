JMM's Lobin Hembrom Blames Parents & Phones For Rape; BJP Calls It 'Talibanisation'

During the campaign trail for JMM candidate Basant Soren in Jharkhand's Dumka by-election, Boria MLA Lobin Hembrom shockingly blamed parents for not being vigilant when boys and girls use mobile phones to communicate with each other, following the recent gangrape of a minor girl in the district. He further added that the parents remain 'silent', when their wards consume liquor and marijuana or when they go out in the evenings, abetting kidnappings and rapes. Lobin also defended the ruling party-led coalition government stating that police has taken quick action after the gangrape was reported.

"The parents and guardians are silent when youth consume ganja (marijuana) and liquor. Everyone has mobile phones these days and boys and girls talk over the phone frequently. Are the parents and guardians not responsible if a girl goes out in the evening? They come out of slumber when such incidents take place," said Jharkhand leader Lobin Hembrom.

Read | 12-year-old Tribal Girl 'gangraped, Murdered' In Jharkhand

BJP: "Talibanisation of Jharkhand"

The opposition BJP hit out at JMM's Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom for his 'irresponsible and shocking' statement with regards to the recent gangrape of a minor girl in Jharkhand's Dumka district. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo reacted to the statement and called it 'Talibanisation of Jharkhand'. On the other hand, BJP's ally party AJSU spokesperson Dev Sharan Bhagat felt that the Hembrom should have commented in a sensible manner on the sensitive issue.

Read | Mithun Chakraborty's Wife And Son Mahaakshay Chakraborty Booked In Rape Case

Read | Telangana Tribal Girl, Set On Fire For Resisting Rape, Dies In Hospital

Calling it a shocking statement BJP's Pratul Shahdeo said, "It’s rubbish. It is almost like Talibanisation of Jharkhand."

Following the criticism from the opposition BJP, JMM remained guarded in its response and defended the lawmaker. General Secretary of JMM Vinod Pandey stated that Hembrom was simply attempting to point of the social evils. "The party leaders spoke to Lobin and were convinced with his clarifications," said Pandey.

Read | UP Police Makes Second Arrest In Barabanki Rape-murder Case, Adds POCSO Charges

Minor raped in Jharkhand's Dumka

A 12-year-old tribal girl, who had gone for tuition, was found dead behind a bush near in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Friday. While speaking to PTI, a police officer said, "Prima facie, it seems the girl was gang-raped and murdered. But this can be confirmed only after receiving the post-mortem examination report." He further added that an SIT has been formed to investigate the crime against the class 5 student.

Read | 75-year-old Man Gets 7-year Jail Term For Attempting To Rape 3-year-old Girl In UP

Read | '800': Vijay Sethupathi's Daughter Gets Rape-threat, Chinmayi Sripada Fumes 'shame On All'

(With inputs from PTI)