SHOCKING: JNU 2016 Repeats Itself At AMU As 'Tukde Tukde' Threat Returns; Watch

Issuing a "Tukde threat" on Thursday, former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student union president Faizul Hasan said that Indian Muslims can destroy everything if they want and no one will be able to stop them. Addressing an anti-CAA rally at the AMU campus on Thursday evening, Hasan in a shocking remark said that Indian Muslims are quiet due to their patience.

Tajinder Bagga assures action on 'Tukde Tukde' sloganeers on day 1 of 'BJP Delhi govt'

He added that they are silent because their community has fought for the nation. Quoting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement that action will be taken against rioters, he threatened that "they can destroy and vandalise everything if they want to."

Kanhaiya Kumar calls out hypocrisy, says ‘Deepika patriotic when endorsing govt scheme’

He said: "Yogi Adityanath has given a statement to those who are protesting against NRC and CAA saying that he will bring them down to a level where their seven generations would not be able to create any ruckus. If you want to see patience, you can see that in Indian Muslims. From 1974 to 2020, it is the Muslims who are patiently witnessing everything. We never tried to break India, if we would have then no one would be able to stop us. We are from a community that if we decide to destroy then we won't leave any country... We will end it. But we have fought for the country have sacrificed, now we won't do this."

Are 'Tukde' sloganeers your cousins?: Amit Shah tears into Arvind Kejriwal & Rahul Gandhi

JNU 2016 Tukde Threat

In 2016, Delhi police had filed a chargesheet in JNU sedition case against Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and eight others. Even as the Delhi government did not sanction the charge sheet to be filed, Republic TV has accessed videos that are a part of the probe, that show the slogans that were hurled. The videos include the anti-India slogans raised in February 2016 at a pro-Afzal Guru protest at the public institution.

The slogans were:

Halla Bol, Halla Bol. Zor zor se zor se bol, halla bol, halla bol.....(unclear) uncha bol, halla bol, halla bol....(unclear) uncha bol, halla bol, halla bol...(unclear) uncha bol, halla bol, halla bol.

(unclear) azaadi. Bandook k bal pe azaadi. (unclear) azaadi.

Ham kya chahte, azaadi. Afzal tere khoon se, insaaf ayega. Afzal tere khoon se, insaaf ayega. Afzal ham sharminda hai, tere kaatil zinda. Afzal ham sharminda hai, tere kaatil zinda hai'.

'Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah, Inshallah. Bharat tere tukde honge, Inshallah, Inshallah.

In its charge sheet that ran into 1,200 pages, the Delhi Police had gone into great detail over the precise evidence against each of the main accused. Against the three JNU students, namely Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, and Anirban Bhattacharya, the Delhi Police had listed a combination of documentary, oral and electronic evidence. Video evidence had also been heavily relied on to file charges against the seven Kashmir resident students who were named as main accused.

JNU students remove barricades, march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan, lathi-charged by police