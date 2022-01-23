JNU Molestation Case: Delhi Police Arrests Accused, Recovers Victim's Phone

The Delhi Police has cracked the JNU molestation case and arrested the accused from the Munirka area of Delhi. The incident had taken place on January 17 on the University campus.

While speaking to reporters on this development, Gaurav Sharma, DCP, south-west district, said the accused was regular at JNU and committed the crime under the influence of alcohol.

"On the intervening night of 17th January, we had received a PCR call that a JNU girl has been allegedly molested, soon after this call and looking at the sensitivity of the matter I myself went to JNU and started investigations. Today we have cracked the case and arrested the accused. The name of the accused is Akshay Dholai, he is 27 years old and belongs to 24 Pargana, West Bengal. He lives in the Murnika area of Delhi and works at a mobile shop at Bhikaji cama place," DCP Gaurav Sharma said.

"On the day of the incident, he consumed alcohol because he was very disturbed as he had a major fight with his wife. After consuming alcohol he went to JNU. From 2011 to 2015 he used to work as a ticket booking agent and was regular at the ticket counter of JNU that is why he was very much aware of all lanes of JNU," added Sharma.

While briefing the media about the course of the investigation, DCP Sharma said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol and went to JNU to commit the crime.

"On the day of the incident, the accused saw three girls entering inside JNU and chased them with ill intentions but those three girls went inside their hostel. After that he started taking rounds of the internal circle road of JNU then he spotted the victim girl, he chased her and when he found a secluded spot he attempted molestation. When the girl resisted his molestation attempt and took out her mobile phone, the accused snatched the phone from the victim and fled from the spot," DCP Sharma said.

Police checked footage of 1,000 CCTV cameras to identify accused

Delhi Police further added that initially they did not have any clue about the accused but after going through more than 1000 CCTV cameras, they hunted him down and arrested him.

"We didn't have any clue during our primary stage of the investigation, we went to meet the victim girl, tried speaking to her in the presence of warden but the victim girl was in trauma. We faced a lot of challenges during the course of the investigation. Register at entry gate was not properly maintained, the picture quality of CCTV footages was too bad to find any clue," said DCP Gaurav Sharma

"We intensified our investigation, thoroughly checked more than 1000 CCTV cameras and developed the route of the accused. We traced down his (accused) location in Murnika, raided there and arrested him," added Sharma.

Police have recovered the scooter which was used to commit the crime as well as the mobile phone of the victim.

"We have recovered the scooty and mobile phone of the victim girl. It is a matter of great pleasure for us that we have cracked the case in a reasonable time," said Delhi Police.

The Delhi Police had registered a case under sections 354A, 354B, 323, 341 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.

(Image: Delhi Police)