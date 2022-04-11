JNU Violence: 'BJP Communalising Secular Institutes Through ABVP', Argues NCP

A day after a clash broke out in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) condemned the incident on Monday. The Sharad Pawar-led party accused the BJP of communalising secular educational institutions through the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The ABVP had allegedly objected to non-vegetarian food being served at one of the JNU hostels, Kaveri, on the occasion of Ram Navami. A clash erupted thereafter, between them and SFI, DSF and AISA, resulting in injury to six students.

Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP members in the case under sections 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Maharashtra NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase accused the BJP of wanting to disturb social harmony and bring in "authoritarian and majoritarian" rule in the country. "Hence, its volunteers (members of the ABVP) were working in this manner," Tapase said.

JNU warns admin issues order warning students from indulging in violent acts

Meanwhile, the JNU administration issued a warning to the students asking them to refrain from getting involved in any kind of violent incidents which would affect the peace and harmony on the campus. In a notice issued on April 10, 2022, the JNU administration has taken a serious note of the incident and informed that the Vice-Chancellor, Rector, and other officials have visited the hostel and met the students. "The Vice-Chancellor asked the Wardens present there to take immediate steps to avoid any confrontation. Security has been instructed to be vigilant in presenting such incidents and submit a report immediately to the JNU administration," it further informed.