Named In JNU Violence, JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh Lands Up In Jamia, Says "Can't Forget Kashmir"

Amid investigation by the Delhi Police on the violence at the JNU campus on January 5, JNU Student Union's president Aishe Ghosh on Wednesday attended a protest against the amended citizenship act at Jamia Millia Islamia. Speaking at the event, she said that Kashmir cannot be forgotten and claimed that the government started meddling with fundamental rights since the Kashmir issue. She said Kashmir issue is the part of every protest.

"Amid our protest, we should not forget Kashmir. It all began from Kashmir. The government started meddling with constitutional rights beginning from Kashmir. We remember everyone who is fighting and we remember Kashmir," Aishe Ghosh said.

This comes days after the Delhi Police named her and 8 others as suspects in the violence of JNU on January 5, but did not file an FIR on her complaint. Notably, Delhi Police, earlier in the day, identified the masked women seen in the viral violence video as ABVP's Komal Sharma even as she approached to NCW, claiming she was not in the video.

Delhi HC directs JNU to provide evidence & CCTV footage of Jan 5 violence to Delhi Police

Delhi Police suspects JNUSU involved in attack

Four days after the Delhi police's Crime Branch started an investigation, SIT head DCP Joy Thirke, had briefed the media on the ongoing investigation. The Delhi police said that they suspect that SFI, AISA, AISF, and DSF were responsible behind all attacks on January 3, 4 and 5 incident. He stated 9 students have been identified from the viral videos and photos - mainly belonging to the four organisations. 2 students from ABVP was also named. The police also stated that the briefing was one of many in the ongoing investigation to quell misinformation.

JNUSU's Aishe Ghosh denies charges by Delhi Police, says 'no video shows me holding rod"

Aishe Ghosh says she is not fearful

Minutes after Delhi Police issued a press briefing naming JNU Student's Union president Aishe Ghosh and eight others responsible for violence in the campus on January 5, she has denied all charges. Addressing the press, she said that Delhi Police should provide proper evidence for what they 'suspect'. The JNUSU has reiterated their allegation that the JNU V-C, administration and the Delhi Police are in cahoots under the violent attack. Ghosh has said that their demand for V-C's resignation continues. She asked if Delhi Police has a video of hers "holding rods or wearing masks."

WATCH: New JNU video showing almighty fracas emerges after Delhi Police's probe reveal

Delhi Police to question 2 more suspects in JNU violence case